EDITIONS
Login
Jaykishan Prithiani
I am a consultant, an onset blogger, and entrepreneur who love to build products that don’t suck. This is where I sometimes spill my ink on topics related to business strategies & conceptualization. you can reach me out on www.startupbase.in
Why you may need to know the difference between sales, marketing, and branding
by Jaykishan Prithiani
Share on
13th Dec 2017
· 8 min read
What should you select? mentor or a consultant for your startup
by Jaykishan Prithiani
Share on
12th Sep 2017
· 7 min read
Why startups are building storyboards and what is it all about?
If you are a movie buff you would know what we mean by a ‘st
by Jaykishan Prithiani
Share on
3rd Jul 2017
· 7 min read