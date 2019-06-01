JD has a natural inclination towards both fitness and technology, he believes that “Only if we channelize our energies in the right direction we would be able to achieve what we dream of”. With a degree in Engineering from VJTI, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Mumbai, JD is responsible for establishing technological practices and leading all aspects of technology developments at Wheelstreet. As a CTO he is responsible for identifying technology trends and in evolving social behaviours that may support or impede the success of the business. With a vision to create a dynamic work culture at Wheelstreet, JD is responsible for the overall communication of the company’s technology, its strategy, investment, management, partners and customers.