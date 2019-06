CEO & founder of Neumob. Neumob (www.neumob.com) is a leader in app acceleration - the Neumob Accelerator SDK speeds up app load times by 2-10x, while increasing reliability and performance of mobile apps anywhere in the world. Jeff founded Neumob after working for top CDN networks like Akamai, BitGravity, and CDNetworks, and realizing that while CDNs were perfect for mobile web content delivery, technology hadn't evolved to optimize mobile app performance.