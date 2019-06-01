Joel Gurin is the author of the book Open Data Now, and Senior Advisor at the Governance Lab (GovLab) at New York University. He directs the Open Data 500, the first comprehensive study of US-based companies that use open government data as a key business resource. Gurin previously served as Chair of the White House Task Force on Smart Disclosure, as Chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau of the US Federal Communications Commission, and as Editorial Director and then Executive Vice President of Consumer Reports.