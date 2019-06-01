Joel Paul has been instrumental in the establishment and rapid growth of RiseSmart India Pvt. Ltd. As a founding member of operations in India, Paul has successfully led the exponential growth of RiseSmart India from its inception in 2008. In his role as director of operations, Paul is responsible for the commercial, operational, and financial results of RiseSmart India. A ten-year veteran of RiseSmart, Paul continues to innovate and expand the company’s presence in India and is a key contributor to RiseSmart’s overall success globally. Paul brings his talents as a motivational leader, effective negotiator, and strategic entrepreneur to his role, placing him at the center of operations in India where he continues to achieve phenomenal revenue growth while providing exceptional service to RiseSmart customers. Previously, Paul served as training manager at iPlace USA and training and recruitment manager at Envisionize Services