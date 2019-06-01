Joel is the Chairman of JetBlue Airways, and the founding partner of the investment firm Peterson Partners. Joel has a long history of successful growth capital investments in a variety of industries. He currently teaches Entrepreneurial Management at Stanford's Graduate School of Business, and serves as Director of the Stanford GSB Center for Leadership Development and Research. Joel is also a Director at Franklin Covey and Ladder Capital. He formerly served as a Managing Partner of Trammell Crow Company, one of the nation's leading real estate developers.