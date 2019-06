John Dougery is Managing Director and Co-Founder at Inventus Capital Partners, a US-India Venture Capital firm. John has been investing since 1997, with notable exits including Spotzot (ACQ: Valassis), Placeware (ACQ: Microsoft), Instantis (ACQ: Oracle) and Dhingana (ACQ: rd.io). He’s also been a Charter Member of TiE mentoring ambitious entrepreneurs.