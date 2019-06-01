EDITIONS
Login
Josceline Anne Mascarenhas
Josceline is a Senior Content Writer at Milaap. Milaap is a funding platform for inspiring individuals and their initiatives
environment
Sustainably-run SECMOL plans solar borewell for overcoming water woes in Ladakh
by Josceline Anne Mascarenhas
Share on
17th Apr 2015
· 4 min read
Stories
How 3 women entrepreneurs from rural India are creating opportunities for others
by Josceline Anne Mascarenhas
Share on
7th Mar 2015
· 6 min read
Think Change India
Dashrath Manjhi, poorest of poor, dug a path across a mountain for his people
by Josceline Anne Mascarenhas
Share on
19th Jan 2015
· 6 min read
Resources
Saliah, India’s visually impaired chess champion, can teach you a few things about dreaming with open eyes
by Josceline Anne Mascarenhas
Share on
6th Jan 2015
· 4 min read