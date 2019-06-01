EDITIONS
Jose Thattil
Jose is the CEO and Co-founder at Phi Commerce. He has 20+ years of retail payments experience. Prior to founding Phi Commerce, Jose has worked at MasterCard, ElectraCard Services (ECS) & ICICI Bank. At MasterCard & ECS, Jose was responsible for business strategy and headed global solution sales and alliances for the Electra payments suite. Additionally, Jose has led cross functional teams across product management, solutioning and delivery. Jose is B.E (Electronics) & MMS (Finance) from Mumbai University A personal experience provided the early inspiration for the first solution from Phi Commerce – PayPhi eCOD. @ThattilJose
What the new MDR structure means for all stakeholders involved

by Jose Thattil
16th Jan 2018 · 4 min read
Addressing the trust factor for digital payments to proliferate in India

by Jose Thattil
15th Dec 2017 · 4 min read
12 months on, is cash a fading memory?

by Jose Thattil
14th Nov 2017 · 4 min read