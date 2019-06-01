Jose is the CEO and Co-founder at Phi Commerce. He has 20+ years of retail payments experience. Prior to founding Phi Commerce, Jose has worked at MasterCard, ElectraCard Services (ECS) & ICICI Bank. At MasterCard & ECS, Jose was responsible for business strategy and headed global solution sales and alliances for the Electra payments suite. Additionally, Jose has led cross functional teams across product management, solutioning and delivery. Jose is B.E (Electronics) & MMS (Finance) from Mumbai University A personal experience provided the early inspiration for the first solution from Phi Commerce – PayPhi eCOD. @ThattilJose