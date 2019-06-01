Hello, every one! I’m Julie Martin, a student from California University. I’m in my last year of getting my degree and, as all the students around me, I’m full of great ideas about my future career. Currently, I work as a freelance math expert on a math assignment service
, but I have a dream (actually a plan) to start my own business. Do you think it’s impossible before graduation? I have created a to-do list for this. Check out my story and get your success! You can follow me on Facebook
and Google+