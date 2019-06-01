Julie Woods-Moss is the President and Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Tata Communications. Julie is passionate about the role of women in STEM and also the founder of Tata Communications' "Winning Mix" group, established to improve policies and programs to promote the professional development of women and other minorities at Tata Communications. Julie was recognised in July 2016 by Economic Times Telecom as one of the “top ten women across the globe in the telecom and tech industry”. Julie is also on the list of Global Telecom Business' “50 women in to watch in Telecom sector in 2016”. She is also voted as one of Hot Topics' 100 most influential B2B marketers in Europe. She is a member of the Marketing 50 and was recognised in 2012 by Women of Inspiration & Enterprise as a member of the Global Power 50. Julie is married, with two sons. She stays fit with Pilates and running and relaxes by writing blog posts. Her favourite start up is her ladies cycling club, ‘Heels on Wheels’.