Kadam is the co-founder of Treebo Hotels . Prior to starting Treebo Hotels, Kadam has worked with MakeMyTrip and MyGolato drive projects involving the development of disruptive product ideas and features for the company. He started his professional journey by spending 4 years at Webaroo wherein he designed and implemented the first version of the enterprise version of the popular SMS-based micro-blogging product SMSGupshup.