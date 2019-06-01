From his first job, with the Expedia co-founders at a Benchmark Capital & General Catalyst-funded company to his latest work with Vidyanext, Kahran straddles the technical, business & product worlds. Trained in computer science and economics, Kahran’s passion comes out of using design to solve complex problems. Kahran has built products and taken them to market in four different countries. He has a deep understanding of digital marketing from pioneering the practice at Symphony Teleca, a division of Harman International.