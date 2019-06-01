Kallol started on his own as a first generation entrepreneur in the year 2000, and has run new businesses with presence in the UK, India, Japan and Switzerland. His primary interests and business experience has been in IoT, media, telecom and financial services. Currently, he is involved in Verified AG which is a financial services platform comprising digital infrastructure and regulated multinational entities for raising and deploying capital in alternative asset classes. Kallol has also been involved in entrepreneurial community and ecosystem building efforts in India and the UK. He studied economics at the London School of Economics after which he worked at Reliance Industries for a year in the project finance team.