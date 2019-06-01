Kalpit is a Digital Technologist with over 17 years of experience in Digital Marketing and Marketing Automation space. Currently positioned as the Chief Executive Officer of netCORE, he helps drive solid, customer-focused results. Associated 1with the company since its inception days. He has been a key contributor in shaping Pre-Sales, Client Servicing, Technology, Operations and Product Development functions. Kalpit has played a crucial role in netCORE's stellar growth from a start-up to a Modern India leader in the Marketing Technology space.