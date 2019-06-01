Kamalika Bhattacharya is Co-founder of QuoDeck Technologies, and the business brain behind it. Her passion for entrepreneurship has been built over many years through her 13-year long career where, for the most part of it, she has worked with startups and ventures to raise private equity and venture capital for them. Kamalika co-founded QuoDeck in 2010 along with Arijit Lahiri with a view to marrying their love for gaming with their ambitions of building a global business. Starting the business from a room in their house, she has grown QuoDeck into a thriving company with marquee Fortune 500 clients. Today QuoDeck is among the top three companies in its space in India.