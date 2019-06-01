Karl Mehta is a serial entrepreneur, investor, engineer, and civil servant with over 20 years of experience in founding, building, and funding technology companies in the U.S. and international markets. He is currently the CEO and founder of EdCast
, the leading knowledge network, co-author of 'Financial Inclusion at the Bottom of the Pyramid', and the founder of Code for India, a non-profit organization that inspires global engineers from leading technology providers to donate their time to creating solutions to real-world problems.