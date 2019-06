Karthikeyan Krishnamurthy is Head of Enterprise Sales, Techie, biker, co-founder of #Thuglife @Exotel He was the first MBA and the first product manager at Exotel! He was also the first addition to the BITS – Yahoo! mafia. Before joining Exotel, he was a product manager at eBay. He’s the core team’s devil’s advocate. In his free time, he’s also a #Thuglife evangelist at Exotel.