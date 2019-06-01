Dr.Kartik Hegadekatti is an IRTS officer working in Bengaluru with the Indian Railways. His interests are wide ranging and include Quiz, Governance, Economics, Infrastructure, Science, Technology etc. He has authored five books so far. He has written seven internationally acclaimed research papers on Economics which were published in more than 45 Journals. He was recently invited to Germany by HHL Leipzig to present his papers at the International Economics Conference on “Reporting, Investor Relations and Capital Markets". He was also delegate to the Carnegie India-Global Tech Summit, 2016. Recently, as part of a National Brainstorming exercise, he presented some of his ideas at the 'Rail Vikas Shivir', presided by the Honourable Prime Minister of India.