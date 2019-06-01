A dynamic leader, Kashish is committed to providing smart breakthrough technology solutions to the enterprise customers and individuals, and spearheads a unified bunch of superior dedicated professionals. As the CEO, Kashish drives the vision, strategy, and growth at City Innovates with zeal to position the company amongst the leading IT Companies in India, with a global outlook and fame. He steers the culture of ‘client-first’ which enables the team to deliver value to the clients globally; focusing on ROI driven initiatives. Kashish is endowed with an ability to accurately read the future and position the right product at the right time in the right market. He believes in the synergy of tie-ups, collaborations and partnerships, and is open to building businesses of mutual benefits