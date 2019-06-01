EDITIONS
9 common mistakes to avoid in startup development strategy
Many of us have been trying to start own business, but it failed so many times. It simply did not work or did not generate enough revenue to cover expenses. Why does it happens and how to avoid it in future? We have analyzed the experience of many startup companies and determined top 9 most common mistakes which can become catalyzers of the failure. Make sure you do not repeat them!
by Katerina Voronova
25th Jul 2016
· 4 min read