President-HR and Chief Executive Officer-Essar Foundation. With more than 20 years of experience Kaustubh has worked in multiple sectors and multiple geographies. Before he created a stir at Future Group with his ideologies, Kaustubh was associated with PwC as Senior Partner / Executive Director and served as Senior VP & Head of HR at Essar Group. Prior to that he had stints with Airtel, Vodafone (Innovation & Marketing) UK and United Nations (UN) in UK Having worked across the world in several diverse sectors and different capacities, Kaustubh has been fortunate enough to see the business 360 degrees. His experience of being on the Board of Directors for several of these ventures has given him a fairly rounded view of managing a successful business.