Kavita Prakash's graduated as a Certified Classical Pilates Instructor from The Pilates Center, Boulder, Colarado, USA. She is a 'Third Generation Instructor' in the Classical Pilates lineage and is also Asia’s first and only Licensed Teacher Trainer affiliated to The Pilates Center, Boulder, Colorado. Kavita is highly focussed on growing the Classical Pilates community. Her studio is designed to provide customers with a holistic, healing and injury-free fitness regimen.