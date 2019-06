I am an Engineer by profession. I am currently based in Germany. I have worked in India for 6 years before I moved to Germany. I am a great believer of upholding Gender Diversity and Women Leaning In. I enjoy travelling,exploring new places, new cuisines, new cultures. I document all of my personal experiences in my travel blog www.europeunfolds.com. I am an active member of the Lean In Group in Germany. I get inspired by great women leaders across the world. I enjoy reading and painting in my free time.