Ankur Mittal is Senior Director, Digital Technology for Target India, a fully-owned subsidiary of Target Corporation. , Ankur is responsible for the Target.com engineering teams including the teams for .com fulfillment, inventory management, availability, promise, settlement, return, guest contact center apps, cart and checkout experience. Ankur’s expertise areas include supply chain, direct to guest fulfillment and building enterprise scale open source systems. Ankur holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (MBA) from IIM – Kozhikode. He has a Bachelor’s of Engineering degree in Electronic Instrumentation and Control from the University of Rajasthan. He is married and lives in Bangalore with his wife and son. When not at work, he enjoys travelling, and watching cricket and movies.