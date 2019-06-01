Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS Global Services, known as turnaround chief who leads the organization with his astute vision and strategic leadership. He has differentiated WNS as the first player in the outsourcing space to implement an end-to-end vertical approach, a technology-enabled offerings program and a unique client-centric client-partner program wherein Analytics, Robotics, Mobile, Social and Cloud solutions have been coopted into operational models to deliver actionable insights to clients.