Ketan Kapoor is the co-founder and CEO of Mettl. A techpreneur with a career spanning 16 years so far, he has spent a major part of his professional life involved with start-ups, providing him with the necessary vision and acumen to build a company from the ground up. As CEO, Ketan brings his vast experience in the technology domain with an abundance of focus, drive, and energy to the Mettl team.