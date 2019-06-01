Kiara first launched her career in business development as an undergraduate working to establish an international NGO that boosted access to quality healthcare and education in Calcutta’s marginalized communities. Thereafter, she proceeded to work with leading organizations to scale business models as an EdTech consultant in Beijing, advise microfinance institutions in Peace Corps Costa Rica, and more recently, promote sustainable startups as a Clinton Fellow in Delhi. Kiara brings to Unitus Seed Fund a strong analytical background in business development and entrepreneurship having worked in a range of startups across the public, private, and social sectors. Kiara earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health & Societies (concentration in Global Health) with a minor in Political Science and French Language from the University of Pennsylvania.