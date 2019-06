Kiran V. Ranga is the Founder and Managing Director of Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., the pioneering fragrances initiative of Mysore-based NR Group, the world leader in incense manufacturing whose flagship brand is the eponymous ‘Cycle Pure Agarbathies’. He spearheads the development of novel delivery systems for fragrance like Reed Diffuser, Vapourizer, Aroma Candles, Pillow Misters, Fragrance Pouches, Amphora, Car Perfume, Fragrance Sachet and lot more