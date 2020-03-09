Kirthiga Reddy brings over 20 years of experience leading technology-driven transformations to her role as an Investing Partner at SoftBank. She was Managing Director, Facebook India and South Asia for over six years, starting as their first employee in India. She is co-founder of F7 seed fund. She served as Chair, Stanford Business School Management Board. At SoftBank, Kirthiga focuses on frontier technologies—artificial intelligence, health tech, semiconductors, Internet of Things, quantum computing—that will enable the next stage of the information revolution.