Klaus Maier is Maier+Vidorno Group’s Chairman and Managing Director lives in New Delhi and has been doing business with and in India for the last 20 years. Klaus started his India career in the early 90’s working for the Stinnes Group of Companies in New York. He learnt firsthand the potential and barriers that India's markets have for foreign investors. In 2000 he formed Maier+Vidorno (M+V) Group to help foreign companies make the most of India's markets.