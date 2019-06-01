Krishna Vemula (Kim) co-founded Hashtaag, the mobile app business which is helping product companies bring ideas to life, in 2015. Hashtaag has their offices in Bangalore, Mumbai and San Francisco, California. As the Chairman & Co-founder of Hashtaag, Kim is responsible for accelerating growth and driving new business opportunities while understanding and keeping in the forefront, his clients’ vision.He believes in the word “fresh” and that is what Hashtaag stands for – “the fresh choice for mobile app development.” Apart from exploring his entrepreneurial skills, Kim is fond of cooking continental dishes and is a social media enthusiast.