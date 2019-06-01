Akash Aggarwal is the Founder and CEO of Alluma, the world’s first institutional cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to emerging markets in Asia. A seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and cryptocurrency trader with over 10 years of experience, Akash is one of the most renowned thought leaders in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space. As the CEO, he oversees each aspect of the strategy and growth of Alluma, including the key functions of Marketing, AML, Operations, UI, Platform & IT, Security, Legal, Pricing, and Partnerships.