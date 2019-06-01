KS Viswanathan has around 30 years of general management and leadership experience in the Indian business context building key executive relationship and a strong customer capital in diverse business environment. His work experience has largely been in the IT industry and social sector comprising of developing and executing operational strategies, managing customer engagement programs, driving sales process, acceleration of business, maintaining the key relationship management with senior executives of internal and external stake holders and establishing models for customer acquisition and retention. He has held strategic & leadership positions at Wipro, Dell, Azim Premji Foundation and Hilleman Laboratories. As the Chief Executive for India geography at Wipro Infotech (2003-2008), he is credited with the positive transformation of the sales and business landscape for Wipro in India.