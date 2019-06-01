Kshitij is a computer engineer by qualification, during when he started his own startup called "Locus Consultancy Solutions". Idea then was to help brands build and manage their social presence and be ahead of the curve back in 2011. Internet and technology is something that always excited him as he perceived Internet as the sole way of reaching to customers globally. Currently, Kshitij is the Business Head at Indonesia's leading automotive portal "OTO.com" - part of India's largest automobile portal CarDekho.com and Indonesia's biggest media group Emtek ( SCTV group ). Prior to this Kshitij was the Head of Strategy for BikeDekho.com, India's largest 2W portal and has also held position has the Head of Channel Sales for an e-commerce outsourcing company Iksula. A startup and digital evangelists, an avid tech / startup reader, high on energy to build business from scratch and an entrepreneur in its true sense are some of the traits that define him FB: https://www.facebook.com/kshitij.ladia Linkedin: https://in.linkedin.com/in/kshitijladia Twitter: https://twitter.com/kshitijladia