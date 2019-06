Karthik KS is the Founder and CEO of 24×7 Learning as well as Founder & CEO of AVAGMAH Online School. Karthik holds a Mechanical Engineering Degree from National Institute Technology, Kurukshetra and has done his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Bharti Vidya Bhavan, New Delhi. A TiE Charter Member, he is also the Chairman of the Education SIG of TiE Bangalore.