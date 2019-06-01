Kunal Kislay, Co-founder and CEO of Integration Wizards is a B.Tech IIT Mumbai alumnus. His responsibilities in the company include Strategic Planning, developing the Product Road Map and features and Technical Mentoring among others. He has architected the company with a steadfast vision to build a google for enterprises through the organisation. He envisions helping companies to “Generate”, “Organize” and “Consume” enterprise data efficiently and more meaningfully. His academically proficient family includes his Father who is the HOD, Department of Physics, IIT Bombay, his Mother who is a Professor of Philosophy and his Wife who is a Co-founder of IW and an author.