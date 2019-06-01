Kunal Nagarkatti is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Clover Infotech. He has been with Clover Infotech for over seven years now. In these years, he has been handling various important roles including setting up the “Application Services” practice, and also heading the global Sales function for Clover Infotech. He has been instrumental in Clover Infotech becoming a well-sought IT Services provider. Clover Infotech today counts most of the leading banks and insurance companies in India as its clients. The company has been growing at a CAGR of close to 34% over the last 5 years.





Kunal spearheads key initiatives in niche service areas such as Digital Transformation, Analytics, and Cloud based solutions and delivery models. Kunal is also responsible for enhancing Clover Infotech’s presence across international markets such as Middle East, Europe and the US, wherein the company is already serving globally renowned marquee clients.





Kunal brings in diverse experience of over two decades in the IT services and payments domain. He has rich experience and expertise across banking, financial services and insurance space and has also handled strategic roles in the United States as well as India.





Prior to joining Clover Infotech, Kunal was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Tech Process, India’s leading electronic payments firm. He is an electrical engineer from Manipal University and holds an MBA in marketing from NMIMS, Mumbai.