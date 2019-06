Pradeep has founded two startups in the testing space. Moolya Testing is a testing services company that has helped top start-ups and enterprises to not be worried about testing and focus on core business. https://AppAchhi.com is an app performance testing and benchmarking platform for 2.2 Million Apps He is also recognized as the Kung Fu Panda since his life story is identical to the movie series. Experience the Skadoosh!