Kushal Agrawal is the founder of a 5 years old travel venture Xoxoday. He is an adventure enthusiast who loves to travel and meet new people. Kushal has represented India in several long formats of adventure and travel such as Mongol Rally (An Unsupported Drive from London to Mongolia), Great Rift Valley Drive and many more. He has travelled to 25+ EuAfricAsian countries and is an avid cook.