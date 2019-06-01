Lakshmi Pratury is an entrepreneur, curator, interviewer, and speaker. She is CEO of INK, India’s foremost platform for the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and inspiring stories. She co-hosted TEDIndia in 2009 and has spoken at conferences including TED, DLD, WIRED and C2MTL. Previously, Lakshmi spent two decades in leading roles in the technology, venture capital, and non-profit industries in the U.S. Lakshmi is the director of the SingularityU India Summit and is also an alumna of Singularity University.