Lakshmi Pratury
Lakshmi Pratury is an entrepreneur, curator, interviewer, and speaker. She is CEO of INK, India’s foremost platform for the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and inspiring stories. She co-hosted TEDIndia in 2009 and has spoken at conferences including TED, DLD, WIRED and C2MTL. Previously, Lakshmi spent two decades in leading roles in the technology, venture capital, and non-profit industries in the U.S. Lakshmi is the director of the SingularityU India Summit and is also an alumna of Singularity University.
The rise of exponential technologies and the potential they hold

by Lakshmi Pratury
5th Apr 2017 · 5 min read
‘Andy Grove was my best teacher, great hero and a ruthless critic,’ Lakshmi Pratury, INKTalks

by Lakshmi Pratury
23rd Mar 2016 · 4 min read