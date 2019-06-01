LambdaTest is a scalable cloud-based cross browser testing platform designed to offer all software testing need to cloud infrastructure. LambdaTest platform helps you to ensure your web app elements (such as JavaScript, CSS, HTLM5, Video...etc.) render seamlessly across every desktop and mobile web browser with support of manual, visual, and automated testing. With LambdaTest, you can access up to 2000+ combinations of desktop and mobile browsers on cloud.

We also offer a Selenium grid which supports 32 test automation frameworks with respect to various programming languages(Java, JavaScipt, C#, Ruby, PHP and Python).

Our Selenium grid will help you execute parallel test sessions simultaneously, to significantly reduce your test cycles and increase your product delivery efficiency. LambdaTest provides you one-click bug logging feature that allows you to log a bug directly from LambdaTest platform to various bug management tools like Jira, Asana, Trello, Github, Paymo, TeamWork, Mantis, Hive and many more with just a single click. This is only a tip of an iceberg, there is lot more to LambdaTest. We are continuously expanding our platform as we aim to deliver you a holistic solution for all your testing requirements.







