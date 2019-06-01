EDITIONS
La Renon
Medication errors and role of pharma companies to prevent them
by La Renon
22nd Sep 2017
· 3 min read
Draft pharma policy to do well for Indian pharmaceutical industry
by La Renon
8th Sep 2017
· 3 min read
Efforts put in by pharmaceutical companies to reach more physicians
Pharmaceutical companies adopt various techniques to reach more doctors and medical professionals. From various modern and traditional marketing techniques, know which one is more effective. Read this article, to know.
by La Renon
29th Aug 2017
· 3 min read