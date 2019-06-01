L.D.M Engineering is a family business established 39 years ago. We offer a complete Steel fabrication workshop specialising in Stainless Steel and high nickel alloy fabrication for the food, dairy, pharmaceutical and chemical industries. We fabricate tanks, hoppers, ribbon blenders, pressure vessels to class 2 and class 1 pipe work and we offer certified welding to AS 1210, ASME IX, AS1554 and AWS D1.1. Examples of the type of work we do include items such as: Blenders, Tanks, Hoppers, Ducting stainless steel, Air duct, Powder conveying Duct, Chutes, pressure vessel and pressure pipe etc. Our clientele includes companies such as Prestige Foods, Catalent, Polypacific, Marttogg & Co, Alfa-Laval, Flowserve, PPG Industries, Chubb Fire, Kidde, GEA, Furnace Engineering, Baltec IES. Our facilities include: • Welding machines (Mig Tig and Manual Arc) • Rollers (capabilities: 2 metres wide x 8mm thick) • Guillotine (capabilities 2.4 metres wide x 5mm thick M/S 2.4 metres wide x 4mm thick S/S) • Hydraulic Folders (capabilities 2.4 metres wide x 3mm thick) Our company has been in business for nearly 40 years. Opened by Luigi Di Menna, L.D.M Engineering is now in the hands of his son Lorenzo who runs and works beside a small team. Our team takes pride in our workmanship and quality of service. For more info please visit: http://www.ldmengineering.com.au/