I am a recruiter, teacher, and consultant currently living in Indore, India. My interests range from music to technology. I am also interested in movies, reading, and cooking. Worked in various verticals of various industries, experience and exposure of sectors like Educational Relationship Manager, Teaching & Training, HR services, sales, marketing & market research, healthcare and wellness. I am able to work with different people, different culture and different levels, speaks about my ability to take on the challenging projects I stand out by my data management, analysis skills, power point presentation, excel and language skills, speaking English, Hindi, Rajasthani. I am quick learner and good at team work