Mahroof is an entrepreneur and software engineer by profession. He is the co-founder of OnChatbot, a chatbot development company, Cedex Technologies LLP, a web and mobile development company and also FoodDay, a food ordering application. He is very much passionate about technologies and is a MCA and MBA graduate. You read more about ventures at https://www.cedextech.com , https://www.onchatbot.com & http://foodday.co