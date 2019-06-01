Manav is the CEO and Founder of Eka Software Solutions. Manav provides overall leadership and direction in strategic areas such as product direction, growth strategy, and talent acquisition. As a former commodities trader with a large global commodity trading house, Manav witnessed first-hand the deficiencies in traditional trading and risk management software. Realizing the market opportunity, and combining this with his passion for technology, Manav founded Eka in 2004. Since then, he keeps Eka focused on meeting the needs of the company’s global customers. He constantly strives to achieve ever higher levels of organizational excellence and customer satisfaction by encouraging responsibility and accountability at all levels.