Co-founder of GrowthHub, A Community-based Crowdfunding Platform For Empowering Dreams. I am an alum of SIGM -2015, GSB, Stanford University and IIT Delhi - 2014. Before starting GrowthHub, I worked with Hero Motocorp's Top Management as Lead - Special Projects in Aftersales marketing to establish their brand in auto-industry. In last 5 years, I worked closely with various entrepreneurs in building early users for their product.