Manikanth Devarakonda, Co-founder of GrowthHub.co, India's First Community-based Crowdfunding Platform. I am an alum of SIGM - 2015, GSB, Stanford University and IIT Delhi - 2014. Before starting GrowthHub, I worked with Hero Motocorp's Top Management on Special Projects in Aftersales marketing to establish their brand in auto-industry. At IIT, while working closely with budding entrepreneurs in building early users for their product, I worked on his first startup Zunket[Bookatdoor]. I also write some of his piece of experiences at www.manikanth.com.