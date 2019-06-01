Manish Goel is a Founder-Director at Research and Ranking. A qualified Company Secretary, Law Graduate, and Masters in International Trade and Finance, he has more than a decade of experience in nurturing teams and growing businesses successfully from a startup stage. He was associated as Finance Director with ICCON Limited, a London-based company advising clients on real estate investments in the UK and other European countries. He set up Equentis Capital Pvt. Ltd. to pursue his vision of offering high-quality, cost-effective, and hassle-free equity advisory services in India.